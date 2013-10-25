Remove Unwanted Shrubs and Trees with Double Tree's Residential Tree Services in Connecticut

Danbury, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- A well maintained property is one thing every owner seeks. But sometimes the latter is faced with overgrown trees which not only disturbs the maintenance but also pose a threat to the foundation of a property. Having such trees trimmed or removed turn out to be the best solution, the services which Double Trees has been offering for years. The company is thus offering the very best residential tree services in Connecticut.



What makes Double Tree the most reliable tree removal company in Darien, Connecticut is its professional and expert team. A spokesperson for the company further elaborates, “We only employ experienced and qualified staff to handle your requirements who are fully-equipped and certified to handle your tree removal services.”



The spokesperson further informs people about hazards of an overgrown tree near residential and commercial properties. “The overgrown trees poses a threat to homes in the event of fire or storm”, he says, “They can further damage the very foundation of your home if is not removed from the roots. Some the problems that come with overgrown trees are tree-decay, increased carbon rate and sunlight blockages – making environment insufferable to live in.”



Double Tree is equipped with every necessary tool and equipment, embraced further with a skillful team to remove or trim such trees. The company also ensures that no damage occurs on nearby properties when the tree removal operation is going on, which also includes other trees. Furthermore, Double Tree offers services that are affordable, licensed and fully-insured. Their services are also available in New York, Stamford, Greenwich, and other parts of the United States.



About Double Tree

Double Tree are a well-known licensed tree removal service company for providing residential and commercial tree removal, stump removal, stump grinding, pruning and tree trimming services by experts at reasonable prices. They are a fully insured and licensed tree service company and use state-of-the-art equipment and service techniques to provide customers with outstanding services.



To know more about us: - http://www.wtreeremovalservices.com/about-us/ or

Call:- 1-8-77-568-6533