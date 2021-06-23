Removing Old Records from the Company Data File to Optimize Performance

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2021 -- The process of deleting data and other information from a QuickBooks file is called purging. This can be done by opening the QuickBooks Online file, and changing the URL to include /purge company.



This process removes old records from the company data file to optimize performance. It removes closed purchase orders, customer orders, and held documents, transaction documents based on date, including receipts, vouchers, inventory adjustments, transfer slips, and time clock records.



What cannot be removed are Items, customers, vendors, employees, and departments, documents that refer to other non-removed documents; such as a deposit receipt for an active customer order.



Before starting the cleanup process, it is important to delete unneeded records from an item, customer, vendor, and employee lists. These records are not removed by the Clean Up Company Data procedure; however the lists are optimized if records have been manually deleted. Also it is recommended to close Point of Sale on all workstations except the Server Workstation.



"Not only does this process help you start from scratch, but also allows for better performance. For a faster performing QuickBooks file, you can also choose to compress the data file so that it takes less hard disk space," John Rocha, E-Tech's Technical Services Manager said.



"Data can be deleted only if you are within the first 90 days of having set up your account. If your account has been setup for more than 90 days, you would need to cancel your current company and start a new company," he said.



Rocha added that once data is reset and entries are deleted, it cannot be restored nor reversed, stressing on the need to seek professional assistance rather than pay for costly mistakes.



For more information, visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-company-file-reset-service/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/.



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk