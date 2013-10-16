Remy Capillus Announces Benefits of Wearing RC Pure Hair Extensions

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Remy Capillus, a leading distributor of real hair extensions across the United States, is pleased to announce even more benefits of wearing RC Pure hair extensions. There are many benefits to wearing RC Pure hair extensions that other hair extension lines cannot bring to the market. Two of the most distinct benefits are that they are highly strong and durable. Because the RC Pure hair extensions are strong and durable, women can feel free to wear them all day, without worrying about them falling out. Women who want to add some color to their hair can ask their personal stylist to do so because the hair extensions can be colored without losing its luster.



At one time, only celebrities could afford durable, strong, and high-quality human hair extensions, but now, everyday women can turn to Remy Capillus for the same high-quality human hair extensions at affordable prices. Women do not have to spend an arm and a leg to look like their favorite celebrities. The highly durable line of RC Pure hair extensions allows women to experiment with their hair as well. They can feel free to wear their hair at different lengths and textures, giving themselves different options as to what beautiful celebrity they would like to look like on any given day.



“As the world evolves, so will fashion,” President of Remy Capillus, Mark Yudell said. “Even though styles may come and go, one thing that will stay forever are Remy extensions. There are so many options of what women can do with their hair styles and we want our hair extensions to be involved whether it's RC Pure, ProLine, or Heavenly Lengths. We know they will be because there is no other line of extensions that are as strong or durable on the market.”



About Remy Capillus

Remy Capillus is a family owned and run U.S. manufacturer of 100% ethically sourced and manufactured human hair extensions based in Philadelphia. The company’s hair specialists utilize a manufacturing process that ensures both the quality and consistency of their extensions while providing customer service that is second to none in their industry. Making a positive impact on the national hair extension community, Remy Capillus ships hair extensions to Atlanta, New York and other major cities throughout the country.



People interested in Remy wholesale hair extensions should visit https://www.remycapillus.com/ for further information.