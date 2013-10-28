Remy Capillus Announces Continuation of Salon Partnership Program This November

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Remy Capillus, a leading distributor of quality hair extensions, is pleased to announce the success of its Salon Partnership Program. Stylists and salon owners across the United States have taken advantage of this partnership, offering their clients 100% Virgin Indian hair. Due to the initial success driven by independent stylists and salon owners; Remy Capillus is pleased to announce the continuation of the Salon Partnership Program throughout the month of November.



“We are very pleased with the success this partnership has given us,” Remy Capillus President Mark Yudell said. “Not only do the stylists and salon owners we partner with benefit from the program, but the customers do as well. There is no longer a need to shop around for high-quality hair extensions because they can get them directly from the stylists they use or the salons they go to.”



Salons and hairstylists who partner with Remy Capillus can have direct access to both the ProLine and RC Pure line of Remy human hair extensions. Many benefits come with the program including price flexibility, access to a Remy Capillus sales representative, and custom delivery schedule. A sales representative will work with the salons and hair stylists to ensure they get the products they need, while the efficient delivery schedule ensures each order gets delivered on time for complete customer satisfaction.



The company’s Salon Partnership Program stands out amongst others because Remy Capillus controls the entire manufacturing process, ensuring the quality of the product is high from the source to the customer. Unlike other trading companies or hair extension distributors, Remy Capillus encourages customers to visit its office to see how the company operates in person. Remy Capillus representatives are available to answer any questions regarding the Salon Partnership Program. For more information, please call 855-676-4247.



About Remy Capillus

Remy Capillus is a family owned and run U.S. manufacturer of 100% ethically sourced and manufactured human hair extensions based in Philadelphia. The company’s hair specialists utilize a manufacturing process that ensures both the quality and consistency of their extensions while providing customer service that is second to none in their industry. Making a positive impact on the national hair extension community, Remy Capillus ships hair extensions to Atlanta, New York and other major cities throughout the country.



People interested in Remy wholesale hair extensions should visit https://www.remycapillus.com/ for further information.