Remy Capillus Announces Flexible Distributor Programs

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Already having an impact by selling hair extensions wholesale and online, Remy Capillus announces flexible distribution programs. The RC Pure Premiere Distribution programs give distributors access to services and benefits that will allow them to become the number one supplier of RC Extensions in their market. With the announcement, Remy Capillus reinforces its notion that the company is dedicated to serving the needs of clients they serve and the clients that serve them.



“We understand the critical role that hair product distributors play in our industry, and the advantages they provide to our clientele,” said President of Remy Capillus, Mark Yudell. “Because of this, we want to give back to our distributors by giving them a stress free experience and affordable pricing.”



For customers who have ever bought bulk hair, the experience can often times be frustrating. This is why Remy Capillus provides a stress free environment when buying their Virgin Remy hair extensions in bulk. One of the main reasons why customers have trouble dealing with other hair extension suppliers is quality guarantee. Unlike other suppliers that give customers a hard time getting a refund for a bad product, Remy Capillus guarantees a full refund if a customer is unsatisfied with any products in the Remy Capillus brand.



Customer satisfaction has become a key component when purchasing Remy Capillus hair extensions online. Year after year, purchase after purchase, customers can expect the same high-quality service they have come to know with Remy Capillus. This is a main reason why the Remy Capillus brand represents a loyal hair extension community, filled with longtime customers and clientele.



Offering first-class customer service, Remy Capillus assigns a sales representative to each bulk hair customer, making every transaction run as smoothly as the last. The sales representative will always check up with their customers after each purchase. Following up with each customer and giving them a personal touch and support throughout their bulk hair buying experience, has been a successful part of the company’s first-class customer service initiative.



About Remy Capillus

Remy Capillus is a family owned and run U.S. manufacturer of 100% ethically sourced and manufactured human hair extensions based in Philadelphia. The company’s hair specialists utilize a manufacturing process that ensures both the quality and consistency of their extensions while providing customer service that is second to none in their industry. Making a positive impact on the national hair extension community, Remy Capillus ships hair extensions to Atlanta, New York and other major cities throughout the country.



People interested in Remy wholesale hair extensions should visit https://www.remycapillus.com/ for further information.