Remy Capillus Announces New Hair Extension Summer Trends for 2013

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Hair extensions have increasingly become part of a person’s wardrobe over the years, becoming an outstanding part of the fashion industry. With so many different styles and colors coming out, Remy Capillus presents its customers with the latest hair extension trends for the 2013 summer. Whichever look becomes popular this summer, customers can get in on the action by purchasing 100% Virgin Remy Indian human hair from Remy Capillus. Hair trends this summer have been set by women wearing Remy Capillus hair extensions.



Blondes usually have the most fun, and this summer they will be in style with ice-white color extensions that will brighten up a rainy summer day. The bleach-blond look will be in full swing, with women looking to add sunshine fun to a hot summer day. Women looking for a retro-style, Marilyn Monroe look can add gel products to their hair, slick back their hair, and show people that retro look is in again.



This summer, brunettes won’t be letting blondes have all the fun. The light brunette hue look is sure to be a winner this summer. This light color suits long, wavy locks that can be worn side-swept and care-free. Women really looking to bring out their brunette locks will want to invest in auburn colored highlights. Women can add a gloss to enhance their naturally-gorgeous brunette hair hue.



No matter which look women will be eyeing up this summer, Remy Capillus is the place to get started. The company offers authentic Virgin Indian human hair extensions that can help with any look. Remy Capillus ensures customers that their products are made at the highest consistency, with the highest quality products. Women living in major cities around the country including New York, Philadelphia, and Atlanta will soak up the sun this summer, wearing Remy Capillus hair extensions.



About Remy Capillus

Remy Capillus is a family owned and run U.S. manufacturer of 100% ethically sourced and manufactured human hair extensions based in Philadelphia. The company’s hair specialists utilize a manufacturing process that ensures both the quality and consistency of their extensions while providing customer service that is second to none in their industry. Making a positive impact on the national hair extension community, Remy Capillus ships hair extensions to Atlanta, New York and other major cities throughout the country.



People interested in Remy wholesale hair extensions should visit https://www.remycapillus.com/ for further information.