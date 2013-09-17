Remy Capillus Announces New Tips on How to Choose the Right Beauty Products

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Not all hair stylists and hair extensions are made equally, which is why Remy Capillus is pleased to announce new tips on how individuals can choose the right beauty products. It is clear that hair extensions can give any woman a beauty lift, but it is also clear that this only happens with the help of a high-quality, professional hair dresser. Professional hair dressers, looking for high-quality hair extensions in Philadelphia can turn to Remy Capillus. The company has been turned to by millions of hair stylists throughout Philadelphia, New York City and other major cities for the best products possible.



According to a recent article, written by Shanaugh Walker, many salon owners feel that hair extensions are a quick money maker. However, even though there is a huge profit for them, many salons do not employ people who are thoroughly trained in applying them. According to Anthony Nader from Sydney’s Raw Hair, hair extensions should not be placed too close to the scalp, otherwise it will cause hair breakage and a damaged scalp. Nader suggests people should avoid using metal attachments and in its place use a removable weave which can be applied and removed easily for special occasions.



The article suggests that individuals interested in purchasing hair extensions in bulk should contact a reputable source. Remy Capillus, a family-owned and operated company is a preferable source of hair extensions in bulk for many Americans across the United States. When purchasing hair extensions from Remy Capillus, customers will experience a company that is committed to consistently producing high-quality hair extensions. No matter what style or fashion trend an individual may be interested in using to upgrade her beauty, Remy Capillus will have the right hair extensions to assist in fulfilling her goal.



About Remy Capillus

Remy Capillus is a family owned and run U.S. manufacturer of 100% ethically sourced and manufactured human hair extensions based in Philadelphia. The company’s hair specialists utilize a manufacturing process that ensures both the quality and consistency of their extensions while providing customer service that is second to none in their industry. Making a positive impact on the national hair extension community, Remy Capillus ships hair extensions to Atlanta, New York and other major cities throughout the country.



People interested in Remy wholesale hair extensions should visit http://www.remycapillus.com/ for further information.