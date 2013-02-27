Remy Capillus Announces New Ultra-Premium Line of Hair Extensions

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Already the leading distributer of 100% Virgin Remy Indian human hair extensions in New York, Remy Capillus announces a new line of ultra-premium hair extensions. HeavenlyLengths™ extensions line is the newest addition to Remy Capillus products, bringing customers an unmatched full and natural look, while providing an irresistible feel. Like all of the other ultra-premium Remy Capillus lines, HeavenlyLengths™ extensions are made from only the best 100% Virgin Remedy Indian human hair. Designed for the company’s most discerning clients, HeavenlyLengths™ extensions use clip-in and tape-in innovation which makes the install process easier and more comfortable for clients of stylists around the world. Providing industry standard quality and flexibility, HeavenlyLengths™ extensions offer a variety of blended colors. The new line at Remy Capillus will quickly become popular in the hair extension industry.



Customers who have already tested the new hair extensions in Philadelphia say that they are satisfied with the lines high-quality material. Jenna, from Yardley, PA, recently expressed this as feedback on HeavenlyLengths™ extensions: “OMG!! I can't express how amazing this hair is and the packaging is so luxury!!! Thank you Remy Capillus”. Remy Capillus is highly satisfied with the positive feedback people give to them through the company website.



Remy Capillus is dedicated to making a positive impression on the hair industry by investing their time and money to back-up their promises and commitments. The company strives to provide the highest quality hair extensions without compromising their guiding principle of ethical sourcing and manufacturing.



Along with striving to provide the highest quality hair extensions in the industry, Remy Capillus also educates the marketplace to increase transparency in the industry. Through spreading the company’s knowledge, Remy Capillus empowers consumers on how to make educated choices on whether hair extensions are right for them and which products and companies are the best fit for them. Purchasing hair extensions in Washington, DC, New York and Philadelphia will never be the same again.



About Remy Capillus

Remy Capillus is a family owned and run U.S. manufacturer of 100% ethically sourced and manufactured human hair extensions based in Philadelphia. The company’s hair specialists utilize a manufacturing process that ensures both the quality and consistency of their extensions while providing customer service that is second to none in their industry. Making a positive impact on the national hair extension community, Remy Capillus ships hair extensions to Atlanta, New York and other major cities throughout the country.



People interested in Remy wholesale hair extensions should visit https://www.remycapillus.com/ for further information.