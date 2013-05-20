Remy Capillus Announces Partnership with Beholder Productions for New Media Campaign

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Remy Capillus, the leading supplier of hair extensions to Washington DC, New York and Philadelphia, announces a partnership with Beholder Productions for a new media campaign that will present their newest hair line. The media campaign will include a series of national marketing videos for Remy’s various product lines, as well as the newest ones.



Earlier this spring, Remy Capillus took over Beholder’s sound stage, turning it into a swanky New York City hair salon. The 4,000 square foot studio was filled out with a production schedule with over 20+ cast and crew members. The crew includes 4 “Project Runway” models and 5 master stylists from around the world. Mark Yudell, President of Remy Capillus, expressed his concern with doing a nation-wide video marketing promotion. “The scary part is you have no idea how things will turn out.” Even though a large video shoot such as this can be difficult to shoot, both companies have been able to pull off a successful first part of the promotion. “First, the sets that were built for our shoot were 1st class! They were amazing and perfect and Beholder Productions achieved that with only a little bit of feedback from us,” Yudell said.



Stylists put in over 8 hours of work to make sure the quality of the hair extensions were brought out thru the video. Remy Capillus and Beholder Productions go hand in hand. The high-quality lines of hair extensions offered by Remy Capillus, appeal to a wide variety of clients. The new media campaign produced by Beholder Products will showcase the differences in each product and show how easy they can be used by stylists around the country. Pleased with the finish of the initial product, Remy Capillus has set up plans with Beholder Productions for another shoot that will happen later this summer. Viewers can subscribe to Remy’s YouTube channel and see all of the latest videos. They can also be shown here: https://www.youtube.com/user/RemyCapillus1



About Remy Capillus

Remy Capillus is a family owned and run U.S. manufacturer of 100% ethically sourced and manufactured human hair extensions based in Philadelphia. The company’s hair specialists utilize a manufacturing process that ensures both the quality and consistency of their extensions while providing customer service that is second to none in their industry. Making a positive impact on the national hair extension community, Remy Capillus ships hair extensions to Atlanta, New York and other major cities throughout the country.



People interested in Remy wholesale hair extensions should visit https://www.remycapillus.com/ for further information.