Remy Capillus Announces Tips on How to Care for Quality Hair Extensions

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Remy Capillus, a leading distributor of hair extensions, announces new tips on how customers can care for their quality hair extensions. Becoming quite popular among a new and young generation of women, hair extensions have been sweeping the country. Remy Capillus has received much success to the women who purchase their quality hair extensions from the company, and they would like to give back by offering new tips on how women can take care of and maintain their hair extensions so they last longer. When hair extensions are properly maintained, it can significantly cut down on the cost of purchasing new hair extensions throughout the year. Even though Remy’s hair extensions are affordable, women can still save money by following a few tips.



One of the best ways women can keep their hair extensions in place is by brushing them every day. The most effective way to keep hair extensions intact is by using a loop comb. This type of comb will ensure the hair never gets tangles. It is best to use a soft stroke when combing the hair because this will prevent any breakage from occurring.



It is also important for women to use conditioner when washing their Remy human hair extensions. Before washing the hair extensions, make sure the hair has been properly combed and does not have any knots in them. While washing, use a gentle manner, so the extensions do not come out. When conditioning, be sure not to apply too much conditioner. This will only cause the clip-ins to become dampened and result in them falling out. To avoid this, be sure to just condition the tips of the hair.



One of the best hair extension care tips to follow is to allow the hair extensions to receive direct sunlight when in the process of drying. A blow dryer or heater should never be used when drying the hair extensions because this can cause the clip-ins to melt. More information can be found by visiting the company website.



About Remy Capillus

Remy Capillus is a family owned and run U.S. manufacturer of 100% ethically sourced and manufactured human hair extensions based in Philadelphia. The company’s hair specialists utilize a manufacturing process that ensures both the quality and consistency of their extensions while providing customer service that is second to none in their industry. Making a positive impact on the national hair extension community, Remy Capillus ships hair extensions to Atlanta, New York and other major cities throughout the country.



People interested in Remy wholesale hair extensions should visit https://www.remycapillus.com/ for further information.