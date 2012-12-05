Remy Capillus Continues to Redefine the Market with Their Salon Partnership Program

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- Remy Capillus, a manufacturer of standard setting hair extensions announces its Salon Partnership Program. Available to both salons and the professionals they employ, the Salon Partnership Program provides access to both their ProLine™ and RC Pure™ lines of extensions. This program provides flexible product and pricing options, along with a delivery schedule that fits the needs of each customer while providing options that avoid salons and stylists having to deal with the expense of large orders or maintaining inventory.



A main goal of Remy Capillus is to provide a commitment to place the power of distribution back into the hands of salons and their professionals. The premier hair extensions company has launched their Salon Partnership Program to provide salons around the nation with product and financial flexibility along with the highest level standard of customer service in the industry. “This program will forever change how salons do business, providing them access to a revenue stream they have been prevented from accessing without taking on a serious financial commitment and burden” said President of Remy Capillus, Mark Yudell.



Customers of Remy Capillus can buy hair extensions online and from distributors throughout the country as well as find their hair in some of the best extension lines throughout the world. The company ships their products and private labels for customers throughout the world including cities in the U.S. such as Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, DC. The focus of all Remy Capillus extensions is to offer the highest level of quality ethically sourced and manufactured human hair extensions available on the market today.



About Remy Capillus

Remy Capillus is a family owned and run U.S. manufacturer of 100% ethically sourced and manufactured human hair extensions based in Philadelphia. Their hair specialists utilize a manufacturing process that ensures both the quality and consistency of their extensions while providing customer service that is second to none in their industry.



