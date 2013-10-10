Remy Capillus Distributor of Human Hair Extensions Announces New Benefits to Wearing Clip-in Hair Extensions

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Remy Capillus, a leading distributor of human hair extensions, is pleased to announce new benefits to wearing clip-in hair extensions. There are many reasons why women choose to wear hair extensions. They feel hair extensions may add to their wardrobe, making them feel more fashionable, or they may feel like changing their hair style up every few days to keep a sense of variety in their lives. One reason many women are beginning to wear hair extensions is due to the fact that they can help prevent hair loss.



When women become pregnant, their bodies experience a hormonal change, causing them to lose hair and feel less self-confident. One solution to fix this traumatic ordeal is by wearing Remy hair extensions. By hiding hair loss with clip-in extensions, women will gain back the confidence they lost when they began to lose hair due to pregnancy. With clip-in hair extensions, women will not experience the negative side-affects caused by sewn-in extensions including headaches, scalp damage, or harmful chemicals in the glue used to sew in the extensions. Remy Capillus clip-in hair extensions use clips that are easily hidden and easily attach to the remaining hair without damaging it.



There is no need for women to become anxious about the loss of her hair. Remy Capillus offers 100% natural human hair extensions that can transform a women’s style immediately. Whether a customer needs them for health reasons or any other reasons, customer representatives are available throughout the day to assist with their personal goals. The company website offers valuable information customers can use when deciding on the hair extension products they would like to purchase. To speak with a customer representative, feel free to chat with one online, or call 855-676-4247.



About Remy Capillus

Remy Capillus is a family owned and run U.S. manufacturer of 100% ethically sourced and manufactured human hair extensions based in Philadelphia. The company’s hair specialists utilize a manufacturing process that ensures both the quality and consistency of their extensions while providing customer service that is second to none in their industry. Making a positive impact on the national hair extension community, Remy Capillus ships hair extensions to Atlanta, New York and other major cities throughout the country.



People interested in Remy wholesale hair extensions should visit https://www.remycapillus.com/ for further information.