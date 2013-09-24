Remy Capillus Hair Extension Distributor Announces the Advantages of Purchasing Their Products

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Remy Capillus, a hair extensions distributor based in Philadelphia, is pleased to announce even more advantages of purchasing their products. The company would like to inform customers of two distinct advantages to the strength and durability each product offers. Because the ProLine hair extensions are durable, it allows Remy to color their hair extensions without having to compromise the health and luster. The benefits of choosing RC Pure Remy hair extensions are endless as well. These hair extensions offer the ability to be colored multiple times without losing any of their softness or shine. If professional stylists want the best products for their clients, Remy Capillus is the company to partner with.



ProLine and RC Pure Remy Indian hair extensions are the perfect products for professional hairstylists because they can be styled in numerous ways. Different textures can be added to the ProLine and RC Pure line of hair extensions without having to compromise its health, shine, or beauty. Hair extensions can play a huge part in upgrading someone’s style, but more importantly, are the ways people maintain their hair extensions throughout the months.



One of the most pressing concerns when purchasing hair extensions is whether or not there are any products that help maintain its elasticity and strength after a few months of use. The best way to maintain the health of hair extensions is to use a professional line of hair care products from top name brands as Redken and Matrix. If individuals are using a hair maintenance product, but are unsure if it will have a negative effect on any of Remy’s hair extensions, they are encouraged to contact a representative so they can be assisted and given the right information. Remy Capillus representatives can be contacted by calling 855-676-4247.



About Remy Capillus

Remy Capillus is a family owned and run U.S. manufacturer of 100% ethically sourced and manufactured human hair extensions based in Philadelphia. The company’s hair specialists utilize a manufacturing process that ensures both the quality and consistency of their extensions while providing customer service that is second to none in their industry. Making a positive impact on the national hair extension community, Remy Capillus ships hair extensions to Atlanta, New York and other major cities throughout the country.



People interested in Remy wholesale hair extensions should visit http://www.remycapillus.com/ for further information.