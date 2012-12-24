Remy Capillus Hair Extensions Now Feature Micro-Weft Technology

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Remy Capillus, the industry-leader in 100% Indian Remy Human hair, now features Micro-Weft technology in their RC PURE and ProLine™ lines of hair extensions. The Micro-Weft technology that Remy Capillus features with their ultra-premium human hair extensions provides an extremely strong weft that lies flat against the scalp. This technology allows for a more natural look and comfortable fit separating RC PURE™ and ProLine™ extensions from the other mass produced wefted extensions on the market today.



Offering two distinct lines of wholesale hair extensions, Remy Capillus provides professional and non-professional consumers with the freedom to choose the product which fits them best. RC ProLine™ features an ultra-premium line of pre-styled and colored wefted extensions. These extensions are crafted from 100% cuticle Remy Human Hair and are available in multiple colors and textures.



Also made from 100% Virgin Remy Indian Human hair, RC PURE™ extensions offer an unmatched natural look, while providing an irresistible softness. All extensions featured in this ultra-premium line are hand-washed and wefted without being exposed to any chemicals. RC PURE™ extensions are offered in a natural texture and color. The unsurpassed flexibility consumers have as they buy hair extensions from Remy Capillus, will keep them coming back in the future.



Lavern, a customer of Remy Capillus, recently expressed this about her experience, in a testimonial: “I started going to Nikki spice about 4 years ago for hair extensions. I have tried many different types of hair extensions to get a more natural look. Every type I tried tangled after 20mins. When my stylist Nikki recommend RC PURE™ extensions, it was a blessing in disguise, it offers the most professional and natural look. Washing my hair was amazing no tangled! I'm constantly getting compliments on my hair. Thanks Nikki.” Many professional hair stylists across the country continue to recommend RC PURE™ and RC ProLine™ to their customers.



About Remy Capillus

Remy Capillus is a family owned and run U.S. manufacturer of 100% ethically sourced and manufactured human hair extensions based in Philadelphia. Their hair specialists utilize a manufacturing process that ensures both the quality and consistency of their extensions while providing customer service that is second to none in their industry. Remy Capillus ships hair extensions to Atlanta, New York and other major cities throughout the country.



People interested in Remy wholesale hair extensions should visit https://www.remycapillus.com/ for further information.