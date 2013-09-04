Remy Capillus Now Accepting Appointments for Hair Presentations This September

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Remy Capillus is pleased to announce they are now accepting appointments for hair presentations for salons interested in purchasing their products this September. Salons in Philadelphia, New Jersey, New York, and Delaware can schedule an appointment for a hair presentation and make wholesale purchases by emailing CelebHair@remycapillus.com. Customers can find more information by visiting the company website or by subscribing to the company YouTube channel. By making an appointment for hair presentations from Remy Capillus, salon owners can find out first-hand why the company is the leading supplier of hair clip-in extensions in the United States.



Remy Capillus offer a Salon Partnership Program that is available to salon owners throughout the tri-state area including Delaware, Philadelphia, New Jersey and New York. The program is also available to professionals working in the salons partnered with the program. By partnering with the program, salon professionals will have access to Remy’s ProLine and RC PURE hair extensions. Fitting the needs of each customer that visits the salons, Remy Capillus offers product and pricing flexibility. With a dedicated team of sales representative, customers will receive the hair extensions they need to look their best. Also offering a prompt delivery schedule, salons and customers will never be left waiting long for their premium Remy hair extensions.



Remy Capillus presents a salon partnership program that will forever revolutionize how salons in the United States do business. This is due to a dedicated commitment of excellence, placing the power of distribution back into the hands of salons and the professionals who keep the running efficiently. Salons will find the delivery methods of the program to be more than accommodating, as they will receive the products they purchased with two days of the time they ordered. For additional information on the program or sew hair in extensions, please call 855-676-4247. A representative will be available to answer any question regarding the program or additional products that can be viewed on the website.



About Remy Capillus

Remy Capillus is a family owned and run U.S. manufacturer of 100% ethically sourced and manufactured human hair extensions based in Philadelphia. The company’s hair specialists utilize a manufacturing process that ensures both the quality and consistency of their extensions while providing customer service that is second to none in their industry. Making a positive impact on the national hair extension community, Remy Capillus ships hair extensions to Atlanta, New York and other major cities throughout the country.



People interested in Remy wholesale hair extensions should visit https://www.remycapillus.com/ for further information.