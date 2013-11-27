Remy Capillus Now Offering Advice to Select the Proper Hair Extensions

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- As a leading distributor of human hair extensions, Remy Capillus is always reaching out to customers and potential customers, making a positive impact in the online retail community. With the holiday season around the corner, many individuals new to the world of hair extensions will be purchasing them for the very first time. Ensuring consumers are 100% informed on the hair extension products they purchase; Remy Capillus is pleased to announce they are now offering advice on how to select the perfect hair extensions.



When choosing hair extensions, customers should know their product. There are many reasons why Remy hair is considered by many in the industry to be superior to synthetic hair and other human hair extension products. Remy hair is laying in one single direction. It is also cuticle aligned, making it easier to maintain and style. Customers who purchase Remy hair extensions will experience less frustration from tangling and matting of the hair.



Before purchasing and applying hair extensions, customers should be sure that their own hair is properly maintained and in a healthy state. When the hair and scalp isn’t in good condition, it can be easily damaged with the addition of weave, clip-in or sewn-in hair extensions.



Not everyone has the same facial features, which is why Remy Capillus offers a wide variety of hair extensions on their website. Many women try to replicate a look their favorite celebrity portrays in film or on TV. Before trying to replicate their images, customers should find a length and style that is right for them. When looking in the mirror, women should consider their height, weight, body type and face shape before purchasing hair extensions.



After figuring out which hair extensions work best, customers can visit RemyCapillus.com to purchase their hair extensions. If customers need additional help with selecting hair extensions, they can feel free to speak with a company representative by calling 855-676-4247.



About Remy Capillus

Remy Capillus is a family owned and run U.S. manufacturer of 100% ethically sourced and manufactured human hair extensions based in Philadelphia. The company’s hair specialists utilize a manufacturing process that ensures both the quality and consistency of their extensions while providing customer service that is second to none in their industry. Making a positive impact on the national hair extension community, Remy Capillus ships hair extensions to Atlanta, New York and other major cities throughout the country.



People interested in Remy wholesale hair extensions should visit https://www.remycapillus.com/ for further information.