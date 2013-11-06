Remy Capillus Now Offering Gift Certificates for the Holiday Season

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Remy Capillus, a leading distributor of 100% Virgin Remy Indian hair, is pleased to announce they are now offering gift certificates for the holiday season. A Remy Capillus gift card makes for the perfect gift this holiday, as women can choose the style of their choice and not have to pay for it. The gift card is an ideal choice for women choosing a new look for the New Year. Gift cards are available to purchase on the Remy Capillus website. By having the gift certificate available to purchase online, Remy Capillus has made shopping for hair extensions this holiday season easier than ever before.



Remy hair extensions make for an ideal holiday gift because it helps women get out of a style rut and transform their look, increasing their attraction in an instant. This holiday, many women may be enjoying their first experience with Remy hair extensions. As a leading distributor of hair extensions, Remy Capillus is offering an extra holiday gift by informing women on some general information they should know about hair extensions.



When applying hair extensions for the first time, it is important to visit a professional hair stylist who uses Remy Capillus hair extensions. A professional hair stylist will ensure the extensions are applied correctly and will also help choose the proper texture and color. Having the extensions properly applied and styled will make hair look natural. It is also important for women to treat their hair properly including washing and conditioning it on a daily basis. When hair extensions are properly cared for, they can last longer. Representatives of Remy Capillus are available throughout the day to answer questions and offer assistance to those who are new to hair extensions. For more information, please call 855-676-4247.



About Remy Capillus

Remy Capillus is a family owned and run U.S. manufacturer of 100% ethically sourced and manufactured human hair extensions based in Philadelphia. The company’s hair specialists utilize a manufacturing process that ensures both the quality and consistency of their extensions while providing customer service that is second to none in their industry. Making a positive impact on the national hair extension community, Remy Capillus ships hair extensions to Atlanta, New York and other major cities throughout the country.



People interested in Remy wholesale hair extensions should visit https://www.remycapillus.com/ for further information.