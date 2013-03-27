Remy Capillus Now Provides Customers with Inside Look on Their Extension Transformation Process

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- Remy Capillus, the leading supplier of hair extensions in Philadelphia, now provides customers with an inside look on the company’s extension transformation process. If customers ever question how Remy Capillus gets the finest Virgin Indian hair, they can now look no further than the company website. Having this process shown directly on the website is a key component in gaining the trust of each customer. The manufacturing process is as gentle as can be at Remy Capillus, because there is no third party involvement. Remy Capillus has full control over the quality and sourcing of their hair. The company has frequently been asked by other manufacturers to act as the supplier for their bulk hair needs.



The first part of the process is sourcing high-quality hair from more than a dozen Indian Temples, including the world-renowned Tirunala Venkateswara Temple. Remy Capillus employs a procurement team that hand-picks and transports the hair to the sorting and washing facilities.



After being sorted, washed and sanitized, the hair is closely inspected to discover any knits, inverted cuticles and other foreign substances. This is done to protect the integrity and versatility of the hair. From here, the newly washed and conditioned hair is sorted into bulk hair and is ready to be manufactured. The bulk hair is used for the RC PURE™, RC ProLine™ and HeavenlyLengths™ products. Before being sold and shipped to loyal Remy Capillus customers, the hair is once again hand inspected, wrapped in a protective tissue paper and placed in a display box until it is shipped. Remy Capillus takes pride in its intricate, time-consuming process because it ensures that customers receive only the finest hair extensions. Remy Capillus separates itself from average hair extension manufacturers with its transformation process.



About Remy Capillus

Remy Capillus is a family owned and run U.S. manufacturer of 100% ethically sourced and manufactured human hair extensions based in Philadelphia. The company’s hair specialists utilize a manufacturing process that ensures both the quality and consistency of their extensions while providing customer service that is second to none in their industry. Making a positive impact on the national hair extension community, Remy Capillus ships hair extensions to Atlanta, New York and other major cities throughout the country.



