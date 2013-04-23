Remy Capillus Now Providing Customers with Tips on How to Distinguish Between True Remy Hair and Imitation Hair

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Because the words “Remy” and “Virgin” are being abused in today’s marketplace, Remy Capillus now provides customers with tips on how to distinguish between true Virgin Remy hair and its cheap imitations. Many Americans have been tricked into buying imitation hair extensions, soon realizing that the cheap product they thought was true Virgin Remy hair contained inverted cuticles, animal and synthetic hair and has been processed heavily. Remy Capillus is a true supplier of fine Virgin Remy Indian hair and now gives customers the power to distinguish their fine hair extensions from cheaply made extensions made around the world. Remy Capillus is a leading supplier of authentic Remy hair extensions in New York and Philadelphia.



The company website offers customers a chart that shows the difference between true Remy Human hair and cheap imitations. When properly cared for, true Virgin Remy hair can last over 12 months, and the styling and coloring causes no damage to healthy cuticles. Cheap imitation hair lasts only a few weeks and causes damaged/stripped cuticles. One of the other things people will notice about authentic Virgin Remy human hair is the natural-looking color. Cheap imitation hair has an artificial consistent color, whereas Virgin Remy hair will have strands with varying shades that one can see under a microscope. In true Virgin Remy hair, customers will find few short hair strands in a natural ponytail, whereas in the cheap imitation, they will find a high percentage of mixed in short hair strands.



In today’s market, there is a growing demand for cheaper extensions, so companies will over-process extensions to make their hair appear to be real. In the process, customers will spend less money for a cheap product. To avoid the hassle of wondering if the hair extensions a customer bought are imitation, choose Remy Capillus. The company sources authentic Indian human hair from various small, mediaum and large Temples such as the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, so customers know they will be getting the real thing.



About Remy Capillus

Remy Capillus is a family owned and run U.S. manufacturer of 100% ethically sourced and manufactured human hair extensions based in Philadelphia. The company’s hair specialists utilize a manufacturing process that ensures both the quality and consistency of their extensions while providing customer service that is second to none in their industry. Making a positive impact on the national hair extension community, Remy Capillus ships hair extensions to Atlanta, New York and other major cities throughout the country.



