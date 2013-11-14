Remy Capillus Offering Special Discount Promotion on Facebook This November

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Remy Capillus, a leading distributor of ethically-sourced 100% human hair extensions, is pleased to announce a special discount promotion on Facebook this November. The company’s Facebook page is growing each day and Remy Capillus wants to give back to the loyal customers who follow the company on Facebook. When a new person “likes” the Remy Capillus Facebook page they will receive a coupon code. The coupon code can be used at check out for 20% off the entire purchase order. On top of that, customers will also receive free shipping by using the coupon code. To take advantage of this special offer, Facebook users and current customers of Remy Capillus can “like” the company Facebook page.



The holiday season is arriving soon, making it a great time to “like” the Remy Capillus Facebook page and take advantage of their special offering. With their purchase, customers can easily transform their appearance in time for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and all other holidays during this busy season. Remy Capillus offers full lines of high-quality hair extensions that will make their customers the center of attention at any holiday party.



Many satisfied customers of Remy Capillus have “liked” the company on Facebook and have transformed their appearance. One recent customer, Neina, had this to say about her experience using Remy Capillus hair extensions: “I got 3 packs of 16" hair... I have really thick hair so I needed that much....I didn't realize however how thick the finished product was going to be... I'm however very happy with it. I love the realness... I love the flow. I even love the little velvet bags... I recommend everyone should get this hair...”



People who are new to Remy Capillus hair extensions can feel free to visit the website to purchase a product, or find out more information on how they can transform their appearance by calling 855-676-4247. Previous customers, who have enjoyed using their Remy Capillus products, can feel free to send a testimonial to the company.



About Remy Capillus

Remy Capillus is a family owned and run U.S. manufacturer of 100% ethically sourced and manufactured human hair extensions based in Philadelphia. The company’s hair specialists utilize a manufacturing process that ensures both the quality and consistency of their extensions while providing customer service that is second to none in their industry. Making a positive impact on the national hair extension community, Remy Capillus ships hair extensions to Atlanta, New York and other major cities throughout the country.



People interested in Remy wholesale hair extensions should visit http://www.remycapillus.com/ for further information.