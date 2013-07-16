Remy Capillus Reveals Competitor-Advantage Techniques Used with Professionally-Run Manufacturing Process

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Remy Capillus is pleased to announce that the company has revealed its competitor-advantage techniques used with a professionally-run manufacturing process of human hair extensions. Taking the edge on other competitors in the hair extension industry, Remy Capillus focuses its manufacturing process on ensuring both quality and consistency in their extensions. Controlling every aspect of the manufacturing process, the family-owned and operated business employs only highly-trained and skilled professionals. “We believe true workmanship is the perfect culmination of the right tools combined with superior skills,” President of Remy Capillus, Mark Yudell, said. “This is the main reason why we will never employ non-professionals to manage our manufacturing process.”



The company’s manufacturing process of hair extensions carries traits that define high-quality products. The hair cuticles used are healthy, which make it easier to style and will maintain the hair’s natural shine and beauty. Since the hair cuticles flow in a single direction, they will always appear tangle-free and keep a natural look. The hair extensions manufactured by Remy Capillus are also chemical-free. “Some of our competitors that sell processed hair, manufacture them using chemicals that are not only a danger to the person using the hair extensions, but also the environment,” Yudell said. “On the other hand, our hair extensions use gentle treatments that are environmentally safe, so the natural quality of the hair extensions is retained.”



The process by which raw hair is turn into luxurious and irresistible hair extensions is divided into two steps: the sourcing process and then the manufacturing process which can be broken down into a total of four steps. First, there is the sourcing operations that like GreatLengths™ is controlled by Remy Capillus, rather than thru some third party as most other companies source their hair. Once the 100% Remy hair is acquired from various Temples throughout India, it is then transported to the sorting facilities for inspection, as only 30-40% of the hair that is sourced from the Temples is used in Remy Capillus extensions. Just because its Virgin Remy hair from the Temples does not mean its good hair, it may still be dry, thin, weak or not the right texture. The hair not used in RC extensions is sold into the bulk hair market in India to vendors looking for price over quality. Next, after the hair passes inspection, it is gently washed, conditioned, and manufactured (attached to the fabric “Micro-Weft” to be used to make weaves, attached to the skinless “Micro-Weft” for us in clip-ins or made into tape-ins) into RC Extensions. After being manufactured, the hair is then inspected again to reinsure there are no impurities of defects. Once passed through the second inspection, the hair is then placed in a protective package and shipped to the customers. “We want our customers to know the steps involved, so they understand that when they purchase Remy Capillus hair extensions, their getting the real deal,” Yudell said. “The more they know about our products, and the better they feel, the happier we are.”



About Remy Capillus

Remy Capillus is a family owned and run U.S. manufacturer of 100% ethically sourced and manufactured human hair extensions based in Philadelphia. The company’s hair specialists utilize a manufacturing process that ensures both the quality and consistency of their extensions while providing customer service that is second to none in their industry. Making a positive impact on the national hair extension community, Remy Capillus ships hair extensions to Atlanta, New York and other major cities throughout the country.



People interested in Remy wholesale hair extensions should visit https://www.remycapillus.com/ for further information.