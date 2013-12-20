Remy Cointreau Group in Spirits (World) - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "Remy Cointreau Group in Spirits (World)" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Remy Cointreau punches above its weight in spirits, having established itself as a major global player in cognac despite its relatively small size compared to Pernod Ricard and LVMH. China has been its key engine for growth in recent years but as prospects improve in the US, and as an anti-corruption drive in China weighs on premium spirits, the company will need to adjust to ensure it continues to produce growth.
Euromonitor International's Remy Cointreau Group in Spirits (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Alcoholic Drinks industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
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Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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