Renal Dialysis Equipment - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2018 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- Renal Dialysis Equipment - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2018 provides key data, information and analysis on the global renal dialysis equipment market. The report provides market landscape, competitive landscape and market trends information on the renal dialysis equipment market. The report provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting the market, and key analytical content on the market dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape and technology offerings.



Scope



- Key geographies covered include the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia, and Brazil.

- Key segments covered include Hemodialysis Machines, Peritoneal Dialysis Solutions, Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy and Dialysis Accessories.

- Annualized market revenue data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for seven years to 2018. Company share data for 2011.

- Qualitative analysis of key market trends, market drivers, and restraints by each category within renal dialysis equipment market.

- The report also covers information on the leading market players, the competitive landscape, and the leading pipeline products and technologies.

- Key players covered include Fresenius Medical Care, Baxter International, Gambro, NIPRO CORPORATION and B. Braun Melsungen.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments that are driving the renal dialysis equipment market globally.

- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Identify key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities.

- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return.

- What’s the next big thing in the renal dialysis equipment market landscape? – Identify, understand and capitalize.

- Make more informed business decisions from the insightful and in-depth analysis of the global renal dialysis equipment market and the factors shaping it.



Companies Mentioned



Fresenius Medical Care Baxter International Gambro B. Braun Melsungen Nipro Corporation



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