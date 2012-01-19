Fast Market Research recommends "Renal Dialysis Services - Global Opportunity Assessment, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017" from GlobalData, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Renal Dialysis Services - Global Opportunity Assessment, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017" provides key data, information and analysis on the global renal dialysis services market. The report provides market landscape, competitive landscape and market trends information on the renal dialysis services market. The report provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting the market, and key analytical content on the market dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape and technology offerings.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Key geographies covered include the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China and Australia.
- Key segments covered include Hemodialysis Services and Peritoneal Dialysis Services.
- Annualized market revenues data from 2003 to 2010, forecast forward seven years to 2017. Company share (in terms of patient volume) data for 2010.
- Qualitative analysis of key market trends, market drivers, and restraints by each category within renal dialysis services market.
- The report also covers information on the leading market players, the competitive landscape, and the leading pipeline products and technologies.
- Key players covered include Fresenius Medical Care and DaVita. The report also includes market revenue data for all the stakeholders of dialysis services, including public providers, private individual providers and private companies.
