Renal Disease Foods and Diet Plan: New Ebook

Paramus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- http://www.healkidneydisease.com and owner Robert Galarowicz now bring people The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program where anyone with kidney problems can learn how to avoid kidney failure. If someone has renal disease they should be following a treatment diet plan to stop the progressing loss of function. There are many diets and foods on the market. Many of these diets claim that people can improve kidney disease. This is often and misleading. Most diets only delay kidney failure, not stop it.



Now there is a renal disease diet plan that can stop kidney disease. People who have been diagnosed with renal problems will experience many terrible symptoms like nausea, anxiety, depression, edema, itching, fatigue, gas, bloating, pain and other complications



Robert Galarowicz, the founder of Healthy Kidney Publishing, created this unique renal disease diet plan so people wouldn’t suffer like he did. He understands what someone with renal disease is dealing with. He has gone through each stage of kidney disease, spending years on dialysis and fortunate enough to receive a cadaver renal transplant. After he got his life back together and got formal education as a Naturopath and Nutritionist he created The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program which includes the All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Chronic Renal Disease Diet Plan with exact foods of what to eat and what to avoid…



This renal disease diet plan has all foods with listed with additional resources of almost every foods in the world. All is explained why certain foods help and why some don’t. It includes a two week menu plan. Within the menu plan is included what to eat for breakfast, lunch, dinner and additional snacks if someone is hungry. The testimonials are from average people and from medical professionals proves this program works.



Now there is finally a way to stop kidney disease from progressing. The ebook proven kidney health program, diet and renal foods has helped hundreds of people from the United States, England and around the world. The program has helped people avoid dialysis and live a good quality of life with minimal symptoms.



Every aspect of renal disease is addressed with a diet plan and foods. There are minerals that need to be kept in balance with renal disease like phosphorus, potassium, sodium, and protein. These minerals are the very important and need to be controlled. If they go out of normal ranges they increase the risk of heart attacks, more symptoms and more damage to the renal organs.



The renal disease diet plan is a therapy that anyone should do with blood test results to tract the positive results.



Take the time to visit http://www.healkidneydisease to learn more about the diet and watch a FREE limited time presentation called, “Over 7 Ways To Better Kidney Health”. This video covers foods to avoid, the super fruit for the renal organs, many nutritional supplements to improve kidney function and many more powerful foods.



Here Is What A Happy Customer Has To Say …



Stage 4 Reduced to Stage 3 Renal Disease … "I started the renal diet and went from a stage 4 to a 3! I am relieved with my progress! My life is improving. I am very happy to say my renal doctor says my renal disease is better and I don’t need dialysis!" - Gladys Martinez – FL, U.S.A.



Learn More Free Video Presentations



Click the link to view this FREE video presentation of, “Over 7 Ways To Better Kidney Health. No signing up, no charge, completely free for a limited time only … Visit http://www.healkidneydisease.com



Click the link for another FREE video called, "The Dangerous Renal Foods To Avoid If Someone Has Renal Disease And 5 Renal Protecting Nutrients!" visit – Healthy Kidney Disease Diet



About Healthy Kidney Publishing

Healthy Kidney Publishing brings valuable information about natural, foods and diet treatments for Renal Disease.



Media Contact:

Healthy Kidney Publishing

Robert Galarowicz N.D.

1 Sears Dr. Fl#3

Paramus, NJ 07652

support@healkidneydisease.com