Renault Announces Hatchback Sandero - View by Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Gaadi.com reports that Renault may be planning to fill the gap in the hatchback segment through Sandero. Renault has as many as three cars in the premium segment and only the less successful Pulse for the hatchback segment. Pulse has not been a successful car and Renault maybe planning to phase off Pulse, to be replaced with the more versatile Renault Sandero as soon as end of 2013 or beginning of 2014.



The French car maker’s strategy is to launch re-branded cars from the global Renault-Nissan stable into the Indian market. However, Renault has also introduced indigenously developed Duster and Fluence in India, from which Duster was a huge hit. Taking cues from the success of Duster, Renault has decided to plan more launches of its own cars such as the five-seater hatchback Dacia branded Sandero. Dacia is a fortune changer low cost Renault brand born out of Romania.



Industry research shows that the hatchback Sandero, which was recently launched at the French Motor Show, looks quite similar from the front as the Duster that we see in India. Sandero will contain wide headlamps, chromium plated grille, a new dashboard, and chrome finished instrument panel. The car will house spacious interiors with rear passenger seats foldable to a 60:40 size. Sandero is designed conservatively to suit practical use. Despite being a small car, it houses a boot space of 320 lts and total carrying capacity of 1,200 lts, which is more than many other cars in its category.



Gaadi.com reports that Sondero will be fitted with a 1461cc 4 cylinder diesel engine that will provide peak power of 74bhp at 5500rpm and peak torque of 160Nm at 3000rpm. This will be supported by a 5-speed manual transmission system. The car is positioned towards the value conscious Indian consumers and will provide users with another option in the B class hatchback segment. Renault is expected to launch the car at an approx. price of Rs. 5 lacs to Rs. 5.5 lacs. The B2 hatchback segment, the largest in terms of volumes, already houses 14 competitors including Swift. The French car maker which is having a gala time thanks to runaway success of Duster, will be wanting to launch Sandero as soon as possible in order to leverage the ongoing hype



Gaadi.com unveiled a detailed page of the Sandero that provides complete specifications, features, expert and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of the Renault Sandero. It also contains the exhaustive review of the first drive for select few Indian journalists.



