Renault Duster 4X4 to Strike Indian Roads Soon Reports Gaadi.com

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Gaadi.com, India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars delivers a detailed analysis on the latest launch from Renault. It also analytically reviews the features of the car as Renault’s initiative has already made other car makers to jump the bandwagon and make a foray into the segment.



Gaadi.com has revealed that the Duster 4X4 is going to be costlier by a margin of one lakh rupees than the present Duster. However, Ford is also planning to launch EcoSport, another compact SUV at slightly lower price range. Thus, the two launches will coincide. Nevertheless, Renault with its first mover advantage has planned its launch carefully as it is giving car buyers an option for a superior 4 wheel drive in comparison to Ford’s front wheel drive.



Gaadi.com research team claims that Duster is available in three engine options. First is a 1.6-litre petrol engine that provides 104 bps power and peak torque of 145 Nm, including 5-speed manual transmission. The other two are variants of the 1.5 dCi K9K diesel engines that provide 85 bps and 110 bps. Both the diesel versions are paired with six-speed manual transmission and offer maximum torque of 248 Nm.



As per “Yahoo news”; Duster’s mileage ranges from 13.4 kmpl to 20.45 kmpl depending on engine variant. The SUV is aggressive in terms of looks and scores high on style quotient. Industry statistics points out that Renault’s sales figures are steadily increasing. In facts, Renault’s robust sales figure marks the return of the French car maker on Indian soil with Duster being the largest selling vehicle among the entire Renault portfolio and has become the top selling SUV in India.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Renault Duster can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace that brings car buyers and car sellers together. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. Serving as the best resource for new car research in India, it provides users with information, opinions & tools that ease the process of finding a suitable car. The used car marketplace of Gaadi.com is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/Renault-Duster to know more about Renault Duster at Gaadi.com