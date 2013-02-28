Renault Announces New Duster 4X4 - Gaadi.com Exclusive Reports

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Gaadi.com finds out that the French car producer Renault launched the Duster, a compact SUV, in India in July 2012. The compact SUV concept brought to India for the first time was a block-buster hit and made other car makers such as Mahindra and Ford to also immediately announce their launch strategies. The SUV was so successful that Renault is now considering launching the Renault Duster 4WD in India by March 2013.



It is being rumoured that Duster 4X4 could be costlier by a lakh rupees, than the present Duster’s 110 bps diesel variant. Ford is planning to launch EcoSport, another compact SUV at slightly lower price range in March 2013, so the two launches will coincide. Renault with the first mover advantage has planned carefully by giving car buyers the option for 4WD SUV, when Ford will come out with front wheel drive.



Gaadi.com researches that the Duster is available in three engine options. First is a 1.6-litre petrol engine that provides 104 bps power and peak torque of 145 Nm, included with a 5-speed manual transmission. The other two are variants of the 1.5 dCi K9K diesel engine providing 85 bps and 110 bps. Both the diesel versions are paired with six-speed manual transmission and offer maximum torque of 248 Nm. Mileage for Duster ranges from 13.4 kmpl to 20.45 kmpl depending on engine variant.



The SUV is aggressive looking and scores high on style quotient. Duster comes with relatively higher ground clearance making the ride more comfortable. Exteriors are studded with lots of chrome work at many places and a unique design. Interiors are also plush and comfortable.



Industry statistics point out that the Duster sold 3554 units in Jan 13, as compared to 3184 units in Aug 12 the first full month of operations and 5251 units at its peak in Nov 12. Nissan has sold more than 20,000 Dusters till date and marks the return of the French car maker on Indian soil, after its unsuccessful first attempt in JV with Mahindra. In fact, Duster is the largest selling vehicle among the entire Renault portfolio and the top selling SUV in India.



Gaadi.com unveiled a detailed page of the Duster that provides complete specifications, features, expert and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of the Renault Duster. It also contains the exhaustive review of the first drive for select few Indian journalists.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace bringing together car buyers and car sellers. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. It is the best resource for new car research in India, providing users with information, opinions & tools to ease the process of finding a suitable car. Gaadi.com’s used car marketplace is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/ to know more about Gaadi.com



Himanshu Bhagat

Gaadi Web Pvt. Ltd.

18004192277