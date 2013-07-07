Renault Duster Contributes in Renault's Eight-Fold Increase in India, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2013 -- Renault sold 6013 units in May 2013. In June 2013, the French auto giant marked 8-fold sales increase of 6,007 units, reports The Economic Times dated on 2nd July 2013.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com feels that the French auto maker Renault has excelled in the Indian market with 6007 units in June 2013. These figures are undoubtedly impressive when compared to the sales volume of last year that just sold 787 units in June 2012.



The company sources have revealed that Renault is continuing to see increasing adaptability as a brand in India. Also, the French automaker witnessed an increasing visibility and acceptability among Indian customers despite a challenging market conditions.



Renault has witnessed a great percentage of sales increase twice this year so far and Renault Duster has played a vital role both the times. According to the Hindu Business Line dated on 1st June 2013, Renault Duster sold a massive figure of 5146 units in May 2013. This month in June 2013, the highly popular Duster marked a giant figure of 4523 units as reported by the Economic Times dated on 2nd July 2013.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace that brings car buyers and car sellers together. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. Serving as the best resource for new car research in India, it provides users with information, opinions & tools that ease the process of finding a suitable car. The used car marketplace of Gaadi.com is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/Renault-Duster to know more about Renault Duster at Gaadi.com