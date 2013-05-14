Renault Duster Overtakes Mahindra Scorpio, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- In order to win the Indian Car of the Year 2013 title, Renault Duster met the criteria of being manufactured in India and for India.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com reported that Renault Duster clearly had raised all the standards in the segment of a reasonable and compact crossover that is fast emerging.



Having conceived the concept compact SUVs, Renault was the first auto maker to launch such cars in India. The French car maker rolled out its Duster 4X4 in March 2013 and very soon it has beaten Mahindra Scorpio to become the highest selling SUV in the Indian market.



From a newly launched SUV to the Indian Car of the Year 2013 and now to the highest selling SUV in India, Renault Duster has evolved in a very short span of time. Earning the tag of modern compact SUV of India, Duster has so far contributed around 80 percent of the total sales for Renault in India.



Gaadi.com also reveals that challenging Mahindra Scorpio at the time of its launch, Renault Duster has managed to sell 6300 units just like hot cakes against 4700 units of Mahindra Scorpio in the month of April 2013. Putting up a huge difference on the final score board, Renault Duster has clearly topped the charts in the Indian car market.



The three engine variants of Duster, the first one being a 1.6L petrol engine generates a peak power of 104 bps and a peak torque of 145 Nm when linked to 5-speed manual transmission. Other two diesel based variants of 1.5 dCi K9K engines generate a peak power of 85 bps and 110 bps respectively with a peak torque of 248 Nm when paired to 6 speed manual transmission.



Averaging a mileage ranging from 13.4 kmpl to 20.45 kmpl on the basis of the engine variant and as per the standards of ARAI, Renault Duster is well known in the Indian car market for its aggressive looks, notable features and last but not the least, the style factor.



