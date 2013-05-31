Face-Lifted Edition of Renault Fluence Much Awaited in India, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Boasting of being crafted on the basis of Renault’s new design philosophy, the Fluence facelift can be expected by mid of 2013 in Indian market.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com perceives that with running between the head lamps, the latest edition of Renault Fluence exhibits a remodelled front fascia that will seen sporting a wider grille.



Apart from featuring a set of all new bumpers, the front bumper seems to be smart and high-class being incorporated with daytime running classic LED lights. On the interiors, the 2013 edition of Fluence will seen exhibiting revamped upholstery along with newly installed in-car entertainment structure.



Gaadi.com also perceives that as far as performance is concerned, the all new Renault Fluence will be seen exhibiting 3 variants. With 1.6L petrol based engine being the first one, the sedan will generate a peak power of 115 bhp when paired to the X-Tronic CVT automatic gearbox.



Other than that, Fluence will be made available with a 2.0L petrol based engine that will generate 143 bhp of peak power and most probably with the 1.5L K9K diesel powered engine that will generate a peak power of 110 bhp. Also, a power-packed 1.6L dCi diesel engine that generates 130 bhp can also be expected to delight the auto enthusiasts.



The research team of Gaadi.com also feels that apart from a touch screen interface installed for the purpose of satellite navigation and audio system, 2013 edition of Renault Fluence will come incorporated with front and rear parking sensors, hands free telephony and an automatic parking brake.



With such notable features on board, the all new Renault Fluence is much anticipated amongst the car buyers of the Indian market. Expected to arrive in India around the month of August 2013, Renault Fluence will come tagged in a price range of 12 lacs to 16 lacs.



