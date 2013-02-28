Renault Plans Facelift Fluence - Gaadi.com Exclusive Reports

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Gaadi.com finds that Renault Fluence is planning to launch the facelift version of Fluence in India by June 2013. The D-segment sedan was first presented at the Istanbul Auto Show and has received rave comments regarding the looks and superior technology. The sedan, among the most elegant and classiest ones on Indian roads is facing tough time in revving up its sales numbers.



Industry comments show that the new Fluence looks significantly remodelled from the front. The fascia of the new version looks more modern and fresh with widening of the front grill from the middle to make space for a larger logo. It also contains a single chrome strip on the grill to make it look classy. The front bumper contains newly designed lights and fog lamps, though the rear of the car appears to be more or less the same. Face lifted versions are generally priced higher than the outgoing models and Renault is no exception. The French car maker is offering a couple of equipments and accessories to justify the higher price. The facelift sedan will be powered by a 1.6L petrol and 1.5L DCi diesel engine. It will also contain the option for automatic transmission with the new X-CVT technology.



Gaadi.com researches that Fluence was the first car out of the Renault factory in Chennai in May 2010, after Renault’s partnership with Mahindra broke off. Although in terms of sales, Fluence could never make a strong mark on the Indian soil. Its sales stood at 108 units in Jan 13, same as compared to 102 units sold in Jan 12. With growing consumer aspirations, D1 segment is a lucrative one to capture for every car maker and Mahindra is the one to have conquered it with a very clear lead over all others. Recently Hyundai successfully re-launched Elantra and Chevrolet is planning to facelift Cruze – This shows the strong will of car makers to have good presence in this segment. Renault will also hope that the facelift Fluence will deliver better result than the predecessor and give the French car maker a larger share of the D1 sedans.



Gaadi.com unveiled a detailed page of the Fluence that provides complete specifications, features, expert and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of the Renault Fluence. It also contains the exhaustive review of the first drive for select few Indian journalists.



