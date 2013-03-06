Renault's Hatchback Pulse Kicks off - Gaadi.com Reports

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Gaadi.com finds out that Renault Pulse is the French car maker’s third product in India, after it got separated from Mahindra partnership. The hatchback Pulse was first shown in India at the 2011 Formula 1 event at Greater Noida where Renault formula 1 drivers lifted the veil off the car for the first time. However, the diesel version of Pulse was officially launched at the Auto Expo 2012. Pulse which is targeted towards the popular mass consumer segment, is Renault’s attempt to mark a presence in all major car segments. In the mass segment, the Pulse competes with the likes of Maruti Swift



In terms of looks, the car is designed as possessing a sporty and aggressive character. The car uses the same platform as that of Nissan Micra, but has been designed and positioned differently to mark clear differentiation with Micra. From the front, the car has sharper cuts, chrome lined grill, body coloured bumpers. The sides contain thick C-pillar and an overall tall appearance while the rear is more curvy and with a rear spoiler and stop lamp. The sharp and stylish lines all over the car and bend of the curves give it a sporty look and feel.



India’s leading portals for posting new and used cars Gaadi.com researches that Pulse is powered by a 1461cc 4 cylinder K9K diesel engine that generates peak power of 63.12 bhp and peak torque of 160Nm. It also comes in a petrol variant of 1198cc, 1.2L DOHC engine that provides peak power of 75 bhp and peak torque of 104Nm. The engine, developed indigenously through Renault-Nissan partnership, provides less power than engines that Maruti provides in similar category cars, but Renault claims is better in terms of mileage, friction reduction, and overall durability. This Renault engine provides that is tuned for a 5 speed manual transmission gearbox and acceleration from 0-100 kmph in 14.5 seconds and can attain a maximum speed of 160 kmph.



As per industry statistics, monthly sales for Pulse as per last reported figures at the time of writing this articles were 403 units in Jan 13. This was lesser than 746 units it sold in Jan 12, the month of its launch. The B2 hatchback segment that comprise of big players like Swift, i10, i20, Figo, and Polo, is the highest contested market in the entire Indian car space. In this category, Pulse is among the lowest ranked cars and Renault will have to make major improvements if it wants to continue with it. It is rumoured that Pulse may be phased off and it may give way to Renault Sandero, another hatchback from Renault



Gaadi.com unveiled a detailed page of the Pulse that provides complete specifications, features, expert and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of the Renault Pulse. It also contains the exhaustive review of the first drive for select few Indian journalists.



