Renault Recalls Pulse Hatch and Scala for Repair at Zero Cost to Customers, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Recently, the French auto maker recalled the models of Pulse hatchback and the Scala sedan at zero cost to the customers, reports the Indian Express dated on 30th May 2013.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com feels that the French automaker has recalled the cars voluntarily to be able to substitute the faulty brake master cylinder in all of them.



Gaadi.com also feels that the models are boasted to be built at the Oragadam plant near Chennai. It is also boasted that the company is conducting a voluntary recall campaign on 2836 units of Pulse and 4180 units of Scala vehicles.



The research team at Gaadi.com also believes that the company has also kept in mind its high quality standards of the company. This process has been carried out as a proactive and preventive measure, according to the reports of the Indian Express.



