Renault Pulse to Arrive Soon in the Indian Market, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Though the car is manufactured on Micra’s platform, the all new Renault Pulse is expected to come with aggressive appearance when compared to Nissan Micra.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com perceives that being built the qualities of Micra and with the features that of a premium hatchback, Renault Pulse will be competing directly against Chevrolet Beat and Ford Figo post its launch in the Indian market.



Perfected to meet the Indian standards, the all new Renault Pulse will be made available in two variants of the RxL and RxZ models of which the RxZ would serve as a high end model incorporated with a host of modern features like that of illuminate start-stop push button and automatic folding mirrors with lock-unlock sensors.



Gaadi.com also feels that the top end model of the all new Renault Pulse will be seen exhibiting smart access doors, automatic climate control structure, easily manoeuvrable steering wheel and vanity mirror with lid for the driver as well as the passenger. As per the built, the car is mounted on a 15 inches alloy wheels and will be seen exhibiting fog lamps, roof spoiler along with stop lamp.



As far as the performance is concerned, the all new Renault Pulse will be seen exhibiting a familiar 1.5L K9K diesel powered engine that generates a peak power of 63 bhp and a peak torque of around 160 Nm when paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. Also, with a fuel tank capacity of 41 litres, the all new Renault Pulse is expected to generate a mileage of 23.08 kilometres per litre as tested by the Automotive Research Association of India.



As per the research team at Gaadi.com perceives the latest edition of Renault Pulse offers an aggressive stance and other than that, the new small car also exhibits 2450 mm of wheel base and measures 3805 mm, 1665 mm and 1525 mm in length, width and height respectively. With such notable features, the car is expected to come tagged in a price range of 5 lacs to 7 lacs.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Renault Pulse can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace that brings car buyers and car sellers together. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. Serving as the best resource for new car research in India, it provides users with information, opinions & tools that ease the process of finding a suitable car. The used car marketplace of Gaadi.com is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/Renault-Pulse to know more about Renault Pulse at Gaadi.com