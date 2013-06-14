Renault Sandero Stepway to Sting the SUV Segment of Indian Market Soon, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Renault has a long list of cars that are lined up to be introduced and Sandero Stepway makes a lot of sense on Indian roads.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com perceives that Renault Sandero Stepway will be in direct competition with Ford Ecosport and Maruti Suzuki XA Alpha, post Sandero’s launch that is expected in January 2014.



Gaadi.com also feels that the Sandero Stepway will be seen exhibiting 40 mm of enhanced ground clearance as compared to the outgoing model of Stepway and moreover, the latest edition of Sandero Stepway would actually be a fascinating mate to Renault Duster when put up on display.



Other than exhibiting the exclusive Azurite blue paint, Renault Sandero Stepway will also feature front and rear skid plates and new fog lamps. Sandero will be seen mounted on 16-inch wheels and will also put up two-tone bumper along with superior wheel arches and two-tone longitudinal roof bars on display.



This stunning compact SUV from the French auto giant will also feature standard features like that of the multimedia system and cruise control structure. Apart from exhibiting speed limiter and rear parking sensors on the interiors, the all new Sandero Stepway will also be generous in offering enough cabin space.



The research team of Gaadi.com also observes that performance-wise, the all new Sandero Stepway will put up a 0.9L novel three cylinder turbocharged petrol based engine on display that will generate 90 PS of peak power and 135 Nm of peak torque. On the contrary, this compact SUV will also come with two different trims of 1.5L dCi diesel powered engines that will generate 75 bhp and 90 bhp respectively.



The latest edition of this compact SUV will come with a feasible price tag of 5.50 lacs to 7.50 lacs and with such a price tag combined with stunning features, this car will surely make a lot of sense to the Indian car buyers.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Renault Sandero Stepway can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace that brings car buyers and car sellers together. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. Serving as the best resource for new car research in India, it provides users with information, opinions & tools that ease the process of finding a suitable car. The used car marketplace of Gaadi.com is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



