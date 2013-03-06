Renault Launches Scala to Enrich the Sedan Space - Review by Gaadi.com

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Gaadi.com finds out that Renault launched Scala, the second sedan from its fold in August 2012. Unlike Fluence, its first sedan and developed indigenously, Scala is a re-badged version of Nissan Sunny, with some changes made to the exteriors and interiors. Scala is positioned as mid-sized entry level sedan from Renault, right below Fluence, and above the hatchback Pulse.



The sedan which boasts of very unique and refreshing looks is stylish with lots of chrome work on the outsides. To distinguish from Nissan Sunny, Renault Scala has been designed with a front quite similar in looks to the beautiful Fluence. Some other key interesting features of the Scala include dual tone front and rear bumpers, smoked style head lamps, chrome finish door handles, and 15 inch alloy wheels. The interiors have also been made with a lot of deliberation and look elegant and classy.



As per industry data, engine of the Scala comes in two variants: a 1461cc 1.5 liter 4 cylinder XH2 petrol engine with peak power of 97.02 bhp at 6000 Rpm and peak torque of 134 Nm at 4000 Rpm; and a 1461cc 1.5 litre K9K dCi diesel engine that can generate peak power of 84.8 Bhp at 3750 Rpm and a peak torque of 200 Nm at 2000 Rpm. Both engines are mated with a five speed manual gear box transmission containing advanced multipoint fuel injection technology. In terms of mileage, company claims fuel consumption equivalent to 21.64 kmpl in diesel and 16.95 kmpl in petrol. The sedan can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 13 seconds in petrol and 15 seconds in diesel variant. Recently, Renault has also launched an automatic transmission version of Scala.



Industry statistics point out that Scala has been a reasonably successful launch, though it competes with the likes of Skoda Rapid and the Nissan Sunny. The sedan is selling close to 800 units each month since its launch, which makes it an average performer in the C-segment. Renault, which is going through a high phase after launch of successful Duster is gaining a lot of buyer interest which has clearly helped Scala also. To be successful in the long term, the sedan will have to gain a larger market share.



Gaadi.com unveiled a detailed page of the Scala that provides complete specifications, features, expert and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of the Renault Scala. It also contains the exhaustive review of the first drive for select few Indian journalists.



