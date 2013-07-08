Renault Introduces the Diesel Variant of the New Scala in the Indian Market, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Therefore, Renault India rolled out an entry-level diesel model of its premium sedan Scala recently on 19th June 2013, as reported by the Economic Times dated on 19th June 2013.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com feels that the all new edition of Renault Scala will be made available with a price tag of starting 8.29 lacs in the Indian market.



Gaadi.com also feels that the new addition of the Renault Scala RxE variant will enhance and extend the diesel portfolio of the French auto giant. Also, it will serve as a strong contender in the sedan segment that offers a competitive and suitable diesel option to the potential buyers of Indian market.



Hence, the all new Scala will be made available in six variants that will be powered by both diesel and petrol engines. The petrol models will be priced in a range of 7.19 lacs to 9.99 lacs. On the contrary, the diesel models will be tagged in a range of 8.79 lacs to 9.68 lacs, reports the Economic Times.



The research team at Gaadi.com also believes that the entry level vehicle of Scala RxE will be seen featuring a driver-side airbag, an anti-lock brake system and an electronic brake. This premium sedan will be seen locking horns with Hyundai Verna and Fiat Linea in the Indian market.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Renault Scala RxE can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace that brings car buyers and car sellers together. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. Serving as the best resource for new car research in India, it provides users with information, opinions & tools that ease the process of finding a suitable car. The used car marketplace of Gaadi.com is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/Renault-Scala to know more about Renault Scala at Gaadi.com