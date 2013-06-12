Renault Scala Contributes to the 13-Fold Sales Increase in May 2013, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- The 13-fold sales increase marked excellent figures of 6013 units which is quite impressive when compared to 438 units of May 2012.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com perceives that much of the sales volume was contributed by the much famed stunning sports utility vehicle of Renault Duster that sold 5146 units and much of the success was also contributed by the premium sedan of Renault Scala that marked a sales volume of 670 units in the month of May 2013, as reported by the Economic Times.



Gaadi.com also observes that the sales figures of Pulse in the hatchback segment fetched a number of 410 units whereas the luxury sedan of Renault Fluence sold 71 units and the much famed SUV Koleos marked 3 units respectively in the last month of April 2013.



Despite the prevalence of testing and encountering market conditions, Renault will continue to focus and focus strongly on the expansion and growth in India along with the intention of doubling the sales figure of last year in the current year of 2013, said the Executive Director, Marketing and Sales of Renault India.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Renault Scala can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



