Rends and Opportunities in the Indian Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile

India contains the world's twelfth-largest life insurance market and the fourth-largest in the Asia-Pacific region. In 2016, it is expected to surpass South Korea to emerge as the third-largest life insurance market after China and Japan. The significant growth in the Indian life insurance market in the review period can be attributed to key growth drivers such as the country's expanding population, robust economic growth, lucrative tax benefits, rising disposable income levels, and increased awareness of the need for insurance, especially among younger people.



Scope

'Trends and Opportunities in the Indian Life Insurance Industry to 2016' report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance market in India:

- It provides historical values for India’s life insurance market for the report’s 2007–2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012–2016 forecast period

- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in India’s life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016

- It analyses the various distribution channels for life insurance products in India



Reasons to Buy

- Make strategic business decisions using top-level historic and forecast market data related to the Indian life insurance market and each sector within it

- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Indian life insurance market

- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories



