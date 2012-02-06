Rene Capalino of Concord, CA Partners With Clean Green Energy

Concord, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides the best in energy efficient and renewable energy products direct to consumers, has announced its authorized partnership with Rene Capalino, a green living professional in Concord, California.



Capalino, as an official Clean Green Nation partner, will continue his distinguished work as a Concord green living expert, specializing in the areas of solar and wind power, energy efficiency products, emergency items, batteries, green living education and LED bulbs Concord residents can utilize to decrease their monthly utility bills, among many others.



"I am very pleased to form this partnership with Clean Green Nation and continue my efforts to bring green, energy efficient products and services to the residents of Concord and its surrounding areas," said Capalino. "The benefits of 'going green' are two-fold. First, products that save on energy also help you save on your utility bill on a monthly basis, which has excellent long-term dividends. In addition, you're also reducing your impact on the environment, which will also benefit you greatly in the end."



With a particular interested in solar panels Concord CA residents can simply and easily implement in their homes, Capalino urges people to take advantage of the California sun when it comes to how they consume energy. He works with home and business owners to provide products and services that help them to live greener, including Energy Star appliances, wind turbines and a variety of other items.



In addition to its line of products, Clean Green Nation works to provide green living education to consumers in order to allow them to make wiser choices. Capalino and the company's goal is to help California and the U.S. reduce their dependence on foreign sources of energy permanently, to the benefit of the nation as a whole.



"As citizens, I think we underestimate what we can do at an individual level to reduce our impact on the environment and live healthier and happier," Capalino said. "With the help of Clean Green Nation, it is my goal to make sure residents know their options when it comes to green living."



Capalino will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about green living, energy efficient home upgrades, affordable wind and solar energy and more in the Concord area, visit http://renec.cleangreennation.com.