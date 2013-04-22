Rene Reyes International Presents N.E.S.B.E. Small Business Expo to Anaheim April 27

Anaheim, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Rene Reyes International, leading Afro-Latino business development coach, professional speaker and entertainment is bringing N.E.S.B.E. to Anaheim!



The National Entrepreneur and Small Business Expo (NESBE) is making its annual appearance in Southern California on April 27, 2013. NESBE was created and founded by Rene Reyes of Rene Reyes International from the vision of wanting to provide thriving and aspiring entrepreneurs a professional platform of skilled, successful and approachable speakers, coaches and business owners. In addition to the amazing speaking/coaching by Rene Reyes herself, she and her skilled staff literally have hand selected each person on this ticket for how she values them as a leader in their industry, and for what she knows their talent will add invaluably to this event!



If you know Rene Reyes, then you are just as excited as she is about this event because you know the success is a guarantee! And, if you are just taking the chance to get to know Rene, you will soon discover that this is one of the best professional relationships you've made in quite some time! Everything will be first class, from the venue to the speaker’s presentations, to the coaching sessions to the testimonial interviews!



NESBE Speakers come from various walks of life! Each speaker is also an entrepreneur and/or small business owner, with experience and great strategies to offer every patron! Featured speakers are, Therese Skelly, Lynda Ross Vega, Dr. Letitia Wright, Michele Broad, Dalia Hayon, Jonathan Bender, Ricardo Vega, Dr. Gary M. Jordan, Raquel (Raqc) Cordova, and of course, Rene’ Reyes!



The knowledge between the speakers on the NESBE ticket would typically cost thousands of dollars on an individual coaching basis. However, our newest generous Sponsors, AVT Technologies (www.avt.com) and the Marriott Chain ( www.marriott.com) have afforded us a great opportunity to offer tickets at a great value price, which you can purchase for $25 per person at www.nesbe.net (Visit the website to also review each speakers website and bio)



Contact Information:

EJ Brewster or Madison Devereaux

(858) 300-1168

www.renereyesinternational.com

management@renereyesinternational.com