Rene Toman Insurance Agency Encourages People to Get Local Insurance

League City, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Rene Toman Insurance Agency, is an independent insurance agency committed to provide affordable and dependable home and auto insurance plans to local residents in the Galveston area, encourages individuals to get local insurance and be protected from any accident that may happen to them or their properties.



“Why choose a local insurance agent,” the company head starts. “That is a question that is often asked of our Galveston insurance agency. Here is the answer: Out of state insurers are simply not the best options, because they are unfamiliar with the coverage that Texas residents need. For example, windstorm insurance is important for all Texas homeowners, as is flood insurance. It takes a local insurance agency to understand the unique needs of residents in our area.”



Rene Toman offer local insurance plans for automobiles and other vehicles, including motorcycles, trailers, 4-wheelers and RVs; for home and property, for both homeowners and renters of single family homes or condos; and for family life insurance needs, including term, universal and whole life policies.



“There are literally dozens of insurance coverage options choose from, including custom and semi-custom policies that are designed for the unique needs of each policy holder. Rather than placing the burden on the customer to decide what policies are best, our agents simply ask what the coverage needs are; then, they get to work on locating the policy options that are best for that customer,” he adds.



The company takes pride in years of its solid experience in encouraging interested parties to get their insurance policies. Being in the business for over 26 years, the company insurance offers products and service at the lowest possible rates. Owned and operated in Houston, Texas, the local insurance agency delivers more personal and customized solutions to its clients.



“A local agency is also a better option for anyone seeking to take advantage of special insurance discounts that are available. At the Rene Toman Insurance Agency, we are very familiar with the discount options available, not only to Galveston-area customers, but customers throughout the state. Ask us what discounts you may qualify for,” he concludes.



Rene Toman Insurance Agency offers a free quote to interested parties who wish to get a home, auto, or life insurance policy from them. To know more about the company and its offerings, visit http://www.houstonautoandhomeinsurance.com.