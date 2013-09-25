Rene Toman Insurance Agency Offers the Best Galveston Home Insurance Solutions

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Rene Toman Insurance Agency (RTIA) is offering the best home insurance rates and coverage in Galveston – keeping the individual's budget in mind. The insurance offered by RTIA addresses both homeowners and renters living in Texas.



With Texas laws making it mandatory to have homes insured, RTIA believes to be among the only insurance agencies to offer the best possible rates and amount of coverage – maintaining the clients' insurance affordability quotient intact.



“Your home is your castle,” says a spokesperson for the agency, “and that should be reflected in the insurance policy you choose to shield yourself from the costs of any unforeseen events that could occur. At the Rene Toman Insurance Agency, we offer outstanding coverage for homeowners and renters alike.”



RTIA covers almost all replacement costs for disasters caused by fire and lightning damage, explosions, riots, damage by another person's vehicle, falling objects, theft, vandalism and windstorms. Windstorms are the most commonly occurring event of Texas's residents lives – up to which a law, referred as House Bill 3, was also passed in 2011.



The law stated that the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association (TWIA) is to be operated under a “strict set of guidelines that dictates procedures for handling windstorm insurance claims.” RTIA, with its detailed knowledge in TWIA and a good standing in the association, guarantees its clients impeccable handling of their insurance in Galveston for homes.



Other than home insurance, RTIA also offers the best auto insurance services in Houston at the lowest possible rates. It is, indeed, the local insurance company in Texas to fulfill one's insurance needs by providing friendly and knowledgeable agents.



About The Rene Toman Insurance Agency

The Rene Toman Insurance Agency has serviced insurance customers of the Galveston area for more than a quarter century. Throughout that time, the agency's independent insurance agency has remained committed to providing local residents with affordable and dependable coverage options that effectively meet their needs. Whether one is a homeowner or a renter, an automobile owner with or without recreational vehicles, and a parent or a spouse, he/she is bound to be pleased with the innovative insurance policy options this agency can offer.



For more information, please visit http://www.houstonautoandhomeinsurance.com.



Phone: 281-332-3599

Email: renetoman@allstate.com