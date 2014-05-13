Rene Toman's Auto Insurance Covers Cars, Motorcycles, and Trailers

League City, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Rene Toman Insurance Agency, a Texas-based insurance agency that has serviced insurance customers of the Galveston area for more than a quarter century, offers auto insurance for a wide range of vehicles, including cars, SUVs, motorcycles, trucks, and trailers.



Rene Toman Insurance Agency, therefore, caters to new drivers, seasoned drivers, and everyone in between. The head of the company shares, “We can offer outstanding coverage to them all. For everything from standard automobiles to trucks and vans, we can find a policy that meets the needs of every driver in your family. And if you are a motorcycle or trailer owner, there are plenty of affordable options for you, as well. It just takes an expert insurance agency to locate the right policies for your situation.”



Unlike other auto insurance companies that focus on specific types of vehicles only and feature limited policies, Rene Toman Insurance Agency provides comprehensive options for auto insurance plans which can be customized according to the needs and budget of clients. The company, thus, dares interested insurance customers to “shop around” first before they sign up with any company to determine that Rene Toman offers the best value for their money.



“You should shop around for auto insurance because not all insurance companies are created equally, and they certainly do not provide the same policy options. In fact, did you know that insurance rates for the exact same amount of auto insurance coverage can vary significantly from company to company? That is why it is always a good idea to “re-shop” your car insurance policy if you feel you may be paying too much. Plus, your current company may be charging you more for covering your motorcycle or trailer. What if we told you that you could save up to $400 a month? Wouldn’t you want to find out more,” he adds.



In addition, Rene Toman Insurance Agency also offers many discounts to interested customers of auto insurance, such as multi-policy discounts, safe driver discounts, senior discounts, and more. Moreover, if a customer has filed no claims in a certain period of time, her may even qualify for a car insurance discount. These make the company stand out from their competitors and trusted by many individual and corporate clients.



Aside from auto insurance, Rene Toman Insurance Agency also offers homeowners and windstorm insurance. For more information about the company and its offerings, visit http://www.houstonautoandhomeinsurance.com.