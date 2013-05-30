Renegade Weight Loss Diet Plan: Gain Muscle Fast and Lose Fat at the Same Time

Vancouver, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- The Renegade Diet is a new kind of approach to dieting, based on research and millions of years of evolution. It goes against everything you think you know about nutrition and is, quite simply the most effective body-recomposition plan ever created.



“There are three problems with most diet programs out there”, said Jason Ferruggia, a famous weight loss diet book writer:



1.With most muscle building diets you gain 1-2 pounds of fat for every pound of muscle. You get bigger but fatter. So you have to diet the fat off afterwards.



2.With most fat loss diets you lose a pound of muscle for every 2-3 pounds of fat. So you're a little leaner but less muscular.



3.A lot of the diet programs are too difficult to follow (cutting out carbs is too much for most).



While shockingly effective, The Renegade Diet is the easiest-to-follow, least intrusive diet plan you'll ever try. Instead of suffering with plain, boring foods you get to feast til your hearts content every night of the week.



“The Renegade diet breaks the rules and goes against many commonly accepted ‘truths’.” Continued Ferruggia:



1) Breakfast is NOT the most important meal of the day. In fact, you should skip it. 90% of Americans eat breakfast, yet 50% are obese. I,m going to give you a much better alternative instead that fires up your fat burning engine and makes you feel great.



2) Feast every night at dinner. Some say don't eat after 6pm. Research after research shows that timing doesn't matter (how great is that for your social life?)



3) Forget about the "6 meals per day" gospel. There's no research out there that says increased meal frequency results in greater weight loss.



“You can pretty much eat everything you want on this fat loss diet plan”, added Ferruggia, “just have to be smart about it.”



With The Renegade Diet, you always eat your biggest meal at dinner (yes, even carbs). This is excellent from a social aspect. People love the freedom of this diet, the energy/mental focus they get and the fact that they get to have a huge dinner and dessert every night.



So it's not like Paleo or Atkins or other diets like that. And while it includes some elements of intermittent fasting, it's not about that. It's also not based on long hours in the gym. It IS based on eating wholesome, real food (not another giant ad for supplements like many books out there).



A lot of people fear that a diet that works has to be very strict and hard. Not true. For many this is the easiest diet they've ever followed. I designed this to be a lifestyle change, not a diet you go on for 2 weeks. Any permanent behavioral change has to be easy to implement for it to work.



