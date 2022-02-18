ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2022 -- An investigation was announced for long-term investors in shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at ReneSola Ltd.



Investors who purchased shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) and currently hold any of those NYSE: SOL shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain ReneSola Ltd directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Stamford, CT based ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. On December 2, 2021, Grizzly Research issued a research report on ReneSola Ltd titled "We believe ReneSola is a Fraudulent Company; Most Projects Never Existed." Grizzly alleged, among other things, "Our on the ground due diligence, ?lings review, and communications with local municipalities in Europe indicate that SOL has been vastly misrepresenting its project development pipeline.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



