Renewable Chemicals Market Expected to Reach $83.4 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- The "Renewable Chemicals Market - Alcohols (Ethanol, Methanol), Biopolymers (Starch, PLA, PHA, Polyethylene and Others), Platform Chemicals and Others - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2018" defines and segments the global renewable chemical market with analysis and forecasting of the global volume and revenue. Renewable chemical market will grow from an estimated $57.5 billion in 2012 to $83.4 billion by 2018, with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2013 to 2018.



Browse 107 market data tables and 57 figures spread through 423 pages and in-depth TOC on “Renewable Chemicals Market – Alcohols (Ethanol, Methanol), Biopolymers (Starch, PLA, PHA, Polyethylene & Others), Platform Chemicals & Others — Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018”.



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/renewable-chemical-274.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



The emergence of bio-feedstock and bio-based commodity polymers production, in tandem with increasing oil prices, rising consumer consciousness, and improving economics, has ushered in a new and exciting era of renewable chemical commercialization. However, factors such as economic viability, product quality/performance, and scale of operation will still play important role in determining the commercialization spectrum.



The renewable chemicals industry will witness high growth of 7.7% annually in next five years from 2013 to 2018, mainly due to continuous rise in oil prices, requirement for environmentally friendly feedstock, and low production cost of bio-based chemicals.



Among the major renewable chemicals, ethanol is the most commercialized segment. Though it has been established in U.S. and Brazil; it has ample scope of growth in the European as well as Asian developing countries like India and China. In the biopolymers segment; starch plastics holds maximum share i.e. around 48%, whereas PHA is expected to grow at highest CAGR of over 27.7% during next five years.



This report analyzes the global markets for major renewable chemicals such as alcohols, polymers, ketones, and acids; along with the major applications of renewable chemicals. This report identifies the factors driving as well as inhibiting the growth of each segment to support its analysis of market trends and forecast. The market segments are sized for major geographical markets of North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW). In addition to the market size, data trends, and forecast, the report also highlights key market opportunities for the stakeholders and presents a competitive landscape analysis in which it profiles the key market developments of the top 20 companies in the renewable chemicals space.



Download Free Sample PDF Today!

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=274



Browse Related Reports:



Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market, By Applications (Epoxy Resins, Synthetic Glycerin, Water Treatment Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals) & Feedstock (Propylene, Glycerin) - Global Market Trends & Forecast To 2017

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/epichlorohydrin-market-936.html



Propanol (Isopropanol & N-Propanol) Market By Applications (Solvents, Chemical Intermediates, Pharmaceuticals & Others) & Geography - Trends And Forecasts To 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/isopropyl-alcohol-and-n-propanol-market-1113.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. M&M covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza

17304 Preston Road

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets