Renewable Chemicals Market Expected to Reach at a CAGR of 7.32% Globally in 2016: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Global Renewable Chemicals market to grow at a CAGR of 7.32 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for eco-friendly chemicals and materials. The Global Renewable Chemicals market has also been witnessing the adoption of eco-friendly bio-based chemicals and materials by major companies around the world in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. However, the possibility that production of renewable chemicals could trigger a global food crisis could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Renewable Chemicals Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Renewable Chemicals market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are BASF SE, BioAmber Inc., Braskem S.A., and Natureworks LLC.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Amyris Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arkenol Inc., Myriant Corp., Genomatica Inc., and Solazyme Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations

5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Global Renewable Chemicals Market

6.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Five Forces Analysis



7. Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Renewable Alcohols

7.1.1 Global Ethanol Market

7.1.2 Global Methanol Market

7.2 Renewable Polymers

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Platform Chemicals

7.3.1 Global Succinic Acid Market

7.3.2 Global 1,3-Propanediol Market

7.3.3 Global Glycerol Market

7.3.4 Global Lactic Acid Market



8. Geographical Segmentation

8.1 Global Renewable Chemicals Market by Geographical Segmentation



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