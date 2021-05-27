Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2021 -- The latest published document on Global Renewable Energy as a Service market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Renewable Energy as a Service investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory environments by country, Subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Renewable Energy as a Service M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are SmartWatt, General Electric, Contemporary Energy Solutions, Solarus, EDF Energy, Edison Energy, WGL Energy, Engie, Bernhard Energy & Siemens AG etc.



According to the survey, the Global Renewable Energy as a Service market report highlights M&A activity in the energy sector is extremely strong and, in some jurisdictions, it has become almost feverish. To better understand investment cycle and revenue flow; the scope of Renewable Energy as a Service study is defined considering high growth segments and jurisdictions i.e., by Type [, Energy Supply Services, Operational and Maintenance Services & Energy Efficiency and Optimization Services], application [Solar, Tidal & Wind] and by Regions [Region Names].



The Vendor Landscape of Global Renewable Energy as a Service market report includes company profiles that provides detailed information such as Business Overview, Offerings and Specifications, Key Financial Metrics (Total, Gross & Net), SWOT Analysis, Market Share, Production & Capacity (MW), Key Development Activities etc for producers SmartWatt, General Electric, Contemporary Energy Solutions, Solarus, EDF Energy, Edison Energy, WGL Energy, Engie, Bernhard Energy & Siemens AG and many more.



Margins are tight, forcing key players of Renewable Energy as a Service to seek out new ideas to improve efficiency and ROI with new revenue streams. The potential of this enterprise section has been rigorously investigated in conjunction with main market challenges. Current Scenario, Business Strategies & Key Market Development of Global Renewable Energy as a Service Market have given lot more emphasis targeting new development, Joint Ventures, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, etc.



Key Highlights of the Study



1) M&A activity in Renewable Energy as a Service; especially Energy Sector is healthy and strongly growing. Deal volumes have increased every year since 2010 and continue to do so.

2) Valuations are expected to increase, , Energy Supply Services, Operational and Maintenance Services & Energy Efficiency and Optimization Services are expected to see good pace in next few years.

3) How the bureaucratic and legislative obstacles are overcome by investment pioneers.

4) Countries that are in the top spots for Renewable Energy as a Service and Position of Jurisdictions by 2026.

5) Top segments and sources that are attracting attention of stakeholders from the Sector.

6) In which region the biggest rise in development activity is seen in next 2-years.

.... and many others



Report Scope and Extracts of Global Renewable Energy as a Service Market Study



Chapter 1: Executive summary and Key findings

Chapter 2: Renewable Energy as a Service Market Now & Beyond: Future Outlook

Chapter 3: Renewable Energy as a Service — M&A overview

Chapter 4: Hotspots for Renewable Energy as a Service

Chapter 5: Sub-sectors - R&D and innovation

Chapter 6: Policy and Government Initiatives

Chapter 7: Major Players - A mix of Incumbents and New

- Global Renewable Energy as a Service Market Share Analysis by Players (2019-2021E)

- Renewable Energy as a Service Concentration Rate

- Company Profiles

.......



Chapter 8. Market Revenue (USD), Production (2016-2026), by Type [, Energy Supply Services, Operational and Maintenance Services & Energy Efficiency and Optimization Services]

Chapter 9. Renewable Energy as a Service Market, by Application [Solar, Tidal & Wind]

Chapter 10. Market Revenue (USD), Capacity, Production (MW) by Regions (2016-2026)

- Value ($) by Region

- Renewable Energy as a Service Production

- % Market Share by Region

.......



.... Continued



